If you are a student running your own business and wish to showcase it to the world, here is the perfect opportunity that awaits. The Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) Andhra Pradesh is now accepting applications for the first round, called ‘Chapter’ of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) 2022-23. This is the regional level which will be followed by national and international levels. Eligible applicants can submit their applications before 25 December 2022 to secure their place in the competition.

GSEA is a global competition for university-going students, initially built to inspire students to start entrepreneurial ventures. Through this competition, small business owners can bring global visibility to their work as the organisation represents more than 1700 student entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries. The regional-level competition will be held on 7 January 2022. Take a look at the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility criteria

Applicant must be enrolled for the current academic year in a university/college as an undergraduate or graduate student at the time of application. Full-time enrollment is not required; part-time enrollment is acceptable.

Applicant must be the owner, founder or controlling shareholder of the company and principally responsible for its operation. Each company can be represented by only one owner/co-founder.

Applicant’s business must have been in operation for at least six consecutive months prior to the application.

Applicant business must have generated US $500 or received US $1000 in investments at the time of application.

Applicant should not have been one of the top seven finalists from any previous year’s GSEA Global Finals Competition.

The age cap for participation is 30 years of age.

The emerging champion from this round of the competition will proceed to the National Qualifiers and will be in the running to win cash prizes and a bouquet of donated business products and services, including web services, PR, consulting and more.

Student entrepreneurs interested in participating need to apply before 25th Dec 2022 to secure their place in the competition. To know more about GSEA application and eligibility, visit: http://gsea.org/.

Also read: CMR Chairperson Mavuri Venkata Ramana honoured with Asian UK Businessman award

Since 1998, the GSEA, a program founded at the John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University, has been honouring outstanding students who simultaneously attend university full-time while running their own businesses. The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) took on leadership of the GSEA in 2006 to offer student entrepreneurs access to a global network of mentors, resources and connections from the most influential community of entrepreneurs in the world.

EO is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 17,000 influential business owners with 200 plus chapters in 62 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond. The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) took on leadership of the GSEA in 2006 to offer student entrepreneurs access to a global network of mentors, resources and connections from the most influential community of entrepreneurs in the world. EO Andhra Pradesh Global Student Entrepreneur Awards is generously supported by Thomas Franchise Solutions.

Please contact EO Andhra Pradesh via email: [email protected] for further information.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.