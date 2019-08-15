ENC Visakhapatnam celebrates Independence Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Indian Independence Day, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam. This comprised of platoons, of naval personnel, drawn from various ships and establishments, the Defence Security Corps and the Sea Cadet Corps at INS Circars’ Parade Ground today. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC took the salute and inspected a 50 men Armed Guard. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, AVSM, NM Chief of Staff, ENC, was the Conducting Officer of the Parade which was attended by all Flag Officers, Commanding Officers, of various ships and establishments at Visakhapatnam, and several Armed Forces and civilian personnel, veterans and their families. The parade concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by all present.

The Commander-in-Chief conveyed good wishes and greetings to all the personnel, and their families, at the parade and reiterated the need to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs who fought for our freedom and those who laid down their lives in service of the motherland. Vice Admiral Jain emphasized that the primary custodians of maritime security must do their utmost in providing a favourable maritime environment. This is crucial for the country’s economic growth and prosperity. Therefore, the Indian Navy must be made a Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive Force capable of meeting present, and future, challenges. He reminded everyone present that with the changing security dynamics, maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is very vital and therefore, it is the responsibility of everyone in ENC to be prepared to face challenges from traditional and non-traditional asymmetric threats.

Vice Admiral Jain added that the Indian Navy will be hosting the MILAN, a Multilateral Naval Exercise, at Visakhapatnam in Mar 2020. Apart from a large number of ships, senior dignitaries are expected to partake in various functions and visit naval facilities. The MILAN series of biennial exercises, which commenced in 1995, was conducted at Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) until last year. Now it is being conducted, for the first time, on the mainland at ENC with increased scope and complexity of the Exercise. He urged everyone to prepare earnestly for this mega event which would be a historic occasion for the Indian Navy, and the city of Visakhapatnam, similar to the International Fleet Review (IFR) conducted in February 2016.

In a parallel event on the occasion of Independence Day, at the “Victory at Sea” War Memorial on the Beach Road this morning, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam placed a floral wreath and paid tributes to Martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the Nation. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the Martyrs.