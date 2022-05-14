On 13 May 2022, a complaint was filed at the Duvvada Police Station against three men, including a Vizag local, for allegedly carrying out an employment fraud. As per the complainants’ statement, they were approached by the fraudsters in October 2019 under the guise of offering employment in railway and military engineering services. The victims were then asked to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakhs each for the said jobs. A total of 30 members were said to have fallen into this trap, seeking jobs in various sectors.

The police were informed that the fraudsters posed themselves as ex-servicemen of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Military Engineering Services (MES), and a real-estate developer. Despite the victims questioning them multiple times in the last two years regarding the offered jobs, they duped them saying the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. Upon realising they were cheated, 7 victims approached the Duvvada Police Station to file a complaint.

The victims of the employment fraud belonged to various localities in Vizag. They have stated that Rs 40 lakhs was paid to the fraudsters in return for the promised jobs. The Duvvada Police have initiated an investigation in the case and are in the course of gathering information about the remaining 23 victims of this scam.

