The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is investing approximately Rs 3 crore in the construction of a clock tower at the city’s Jagadamba Junction. The tower, currently under construction, is expected to stand at a height of around 60 feet. This project is part of the city’s beautification initiative led by the GVMC.

In addition to the clock tower, the nearby circles at Lepakshi and Jagadamba Junction are also undergoing renovations as part of this beautification project. GVMC Commissioner, Saikanth Varma, recently inspected the ongoing construction of the clock tower and the development works at both junctions. He directed Supervising Engineer Vinay Kumar to ensure the completion of these projects by the end of May.

Commissioner Varma also reviewed the canal construction works at Lepakshi Junction. He tasked Supervising Engineer, Satyanarayana Raju, with the responsibility of drafting plans for the circle’s development and the immediate completion of road and centre median works.

Furthermore, the GVMC Commissioner instructed Zone-Four Town Planning Officer, Vinay Prasad, to promptly remove any encroachments on both sides of the road and footpaths stretching from Jagadamba Junction to the old post office.