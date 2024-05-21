The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is investing approximately Rs 3 crore in the construction of a clock tower at the city’s Jagadamba Junction. The tower, currently under construction, is expected to stand at a height of around 60 feet. This project is part of the city’s beautification initiative led by the GVMC.
In addition to the clock tower, the nearby circles at Lepakshi and Jagadamba Junction are also undergoing renovations as part of this beautification project. GVMC Commissioner, Saikanth Varma, recently inspected the ongoing construction of the clock tower and the development works at both junctions. He directed Supervising Engineer Vinay Kumar to ensure the completion of these projects by the end of May.
Commissioner Varma also reviewed the canal construction works at Lepakshi Junction. He tasked Supervising Engineer, Satyanarayana Raju, with the responsibility of drafting plans for the circle’s development and the immediate completion of road and centre median works.
Furthermore, the GVMC Commissioner instructed Zone-Four Town Planning Officer, Vinay Prasad, to promptly remove any encroachments on both sides of the road and footpaths stretching from Jagadamba Junction to the old post office.
This undertaking is part of a citywide beautification project by GVMC, which includes the enhancement of 20 junctions and 16 roads, at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. Alongside the clock tower, the project also encompasses the installation of a fountain, complemented by aesthetically pleasing landscaping.
Visakhapatnam is renowned for its clock towers, boasting structures primarily erected by the Dutch and British in the 18th Century. The Bheemili Tower, constructed by the Dutch during this period, is reputed to be the state’s oldest. The King George Hospital (KGH) clock tower, a four-story edifice at the heart of a balanced building, is one of Visakhapatnam’s most recognizable landmarks. The clock tower of the Physics department at Andhra University built between 1926 and 1932, was a project commissioned by the Maharaja of Jeypore. With the addition of the clock tower at Jagadamba Junction, the city is further reinforcing its reputation.
