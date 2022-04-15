“Empathy is at the heart of the actor’s art”, quoted Meryl Streep, one of the finest actors this generation has ever seen. Our Thimmarasu fame actor from Vizag, Ankith Koyya, also believes in empathizing more than understanding a certain role before playing it. Other instruments of concentration he employs are silence and music which help him get into the rhythm of the character he is playing.

Ankith says he partly owes his performance as a psycho, in the film Aswathama, to the psychedelic music he listened to before getting into the zone of the role. Interestingly, he was also part of the writing department for two months for the same film. When asked if he intends to make films one day, he says he wants to focus on acting first. Ankith also adds, “I do not plan that far ahead in the future and neither do I intend to make a living out of it. I like the process of filmmaking. I enjoy being on set and creating the output which you see. If I feel equipped enough and if a story really drives me, I would make one some day.”

Yo! Vizag enquired more about the dreams and aspirations of this budding actor who recently starred in Shyam Singha Roy and Johaar. When asked about his dream role, he said he has one in the pipeline and hopes to play it. He says he is excited to portray the life of a transgender. When asked about his dream filmmakers, Ankith Koyya says with humour, “Even if my part is cut out in the editing process, I would love to just work with SS Rajamouli or Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the way they guide and extract performance from the actors”.

All of us need a supporting pillar in our lives to achieve success. For Ankith Koyya his biggest strength is his brother. From short films to feature films and now web series, his parents too have always been supportive. He extends his thanks to Niharika Konidela, who believes in his talent, and Krish Jagarlamudi; the showrunner for Ankith’s new web series, ‘9 Ghantalu’, coming up on Disney+ Hotstar. Ankith also has two web films on OTT, a rom-com and a thriller named Rudra, coming out this year.

Talking about the future, Ankith was asked if he intends to move back to Vizag anytime. “I breathe Vizag”, replied Ankith. He says he is in Hyderabad for work but his native is Vizag and his connection with the city is always strong. He is always thinking of catching the next Godavari Express to Vizag and spending hours together at the beach as he calls himself a thalassophile.

We wish Vizag based actor Ankith Koyya all the best for his future endeavours!