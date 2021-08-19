Due to the safety-related modernisation works, for insertion of Limited Height Subways in the Vizianagaram-Korukonda and Dusi-Ponduru sections of Waltair Railway Division, the following special trains are cancelled and rescheduled. Here is a list of all the special trains cancelled or rescheduled due to these works by the East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam.

The following Special trains have been cancelled by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 02085 Sambalpur – Nanded special train leaving Sambalpur on 23 August, 2021

#2 Train no. 07015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad special leaving Bhubaneswar on 23 August, 2021

#3 Train no. 07243 Guntur – Rayagada special train leaving Guntur on 22 August, 2021

#4 Train no. 07244 Rayagada – Guntur special train leaving Rayagada on 23 August, 2021

#5 Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam – Gunupur special leaving Visakhapatnam 23 August, 2021

#6 Train no. 08521 Gunupur – Visakhapatnam special leaving Gunupur on 23 August, 2021

#7 Train no. 08570 Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar special train leaving Visakhapatnam on 23 August, 2021

#8 Train no. 08569 Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Bhubaneswar on 23 August, 2021

#9 Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur special train leaving Visakhapatnam on 23 August, 2021

#10 Train no. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Raipur on 23 August, 2021

The following Special trains have been rescheduled by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 03352 Alleppy – Dhanbad special train leaving Alleppy at 6.00 am on 22 August, 2021 will be rescheduled to leave at 11.45 am on the same day.

#2 Train no. 01019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar special train leaving CST Mumbai at 2:00 pm on 22 August, 2021 will be rescheduled to leave at 5:30 pm on the same day.

#3 Train no. 02510 Guwahati – KSR Bengaluru leaving Guwahati at 6.20 am on 22 August, 2021 will be rescheduled to leave at 12:20 pm on the same day.

#4 Train no. 05906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari special train leaving Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on 21 August, 2021 will be rescheduled to leave at 00.55 am on 22 August, 2021. (Midnight of 21 August, 2021).

Cancellation of Rourkela – Gunupur express

Due to the safety works in connection with the commissioning of the double line between Jujomura – Charmal – Rairakhol, in Sambalpur Division, the train no. 08127 Rourkela – Gunupur special train leaving Rourkela on 22 August, 2021 will be cancelled. In the return direction, the train no. 08128 Gunupur – Rourkela special train leaving Gunupur on 23 August, 2021 will be cancelled.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.