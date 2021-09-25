Largely used as a means to commute to Araku, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains have been in huge demand. These trains currently run during morning hours. For the convenience of travellers, who wish to take up the journey during the night, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run bi-weekly special express train services 08514/08513 between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul railway stations. These trains will begin operation on Gandhi Jayanthi, 2 October 2021.

Train no. 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul bi-weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 9:20 PM, every Saturday and Tuesday, to reach Kirandul the next day at 9 AM. This train will come into effect from 2 October, 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 08513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly special express train will leave Kirandul at 3 PM, every Sunday and Wednesday, to arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station the next day at 2:40 AM. This train will start running from 3 October, 2021.

Stoppages:

Along its journey, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandal special train will have six stops at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur and Dantewara respectively.

This special train will have 1 second AC coach, 3 third AC coaches, 4 Sleeper coaches, 3 General Second Class coaches and 2 Second Class cum Luggage Rakes.

ECoR has requested the passengers to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols before and during the journey.

While Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special trains usually witness good patronage, the talk has been all about the Vistadome coaches which carry passengers till Araku. Recently, the Waltair Railway Division had added an additional Vistadome coach to its arsenal, taking into consideration the high passenger demand. This coach is yet to be put into operation and more Vistadome coaches are expected to be added in the next few months.