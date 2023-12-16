East Coast Railways has bagged two prestigious National Awards, the Efficiency Shields in the field of Commercial and Security segments, with other Zonal Railways. ECoR General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma along with Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shri V. R. Lenin received Commercial Efficiency Shield and received Efficiency Shield for Security along with Principal Chief Security Commissioner Shri Alok Bohra. The awards were handed out by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology. The 68th National Railway Awards function was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Divisional Operations Manager of East Coast Railways Shri Randhi Manoj Babu of Khurda Road Division received Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar, one of the prestigious national awards, from Hon’ble Minister of Railways for his dedication to the service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stake holders for transportation of new commodities.

Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw conferred Award / Shields to best performing Railway personnel for promoting best practices among Railway employees. Shields were presented to Zonal Railways/ PSU’s for best performance in their respective fields. Altogether, 100 Railway Employees from various Zonal Railways, Production Units & Railway PSUs all over the country were awarded for their outstanding services along with 21 Efficiency Shields.

The Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways & Textile, Smt. Darshana Jardosh; Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways and heads of Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways graced the occasion.

