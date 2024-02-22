The East Coast Railway has announced that several trains will be regulated due to pre and non-interlocking works, which are being undertaken to cater to the commissioning of a 3rd line between the Parvatipuram and Gumda stations in the Waltair Division. The railway work will be carried out from 29 February to 5 March 2024, and will affect many of the train services in the region. East Coast Railway has issued orders for train cancellations and diversions, and rescheduled others to allow the railway work to take place undisturbed. Here’s what you should know:

Train Cancellation

The following trains will be canceled during this period:

Train No 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special Passenger (29/02/24 to 5/03/24)

Train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special Passenger (29/02/24 to 5/03/24)

Train No. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Special Passenger (29/02/24 to 5/03/24)

Train No. 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam Special Passenger (1/03/24 to 6/03/24)

Train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Special Passenger (29/02/24 to 5/03/24)

Train No. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Special Passenger (29/02/24 to 6/03/24)

Train No. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Biweekly Express (1/03/24 to 4/03/24)

Train No. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Biweekly Express (2/03/24 to 5/03/24)

Rescheduled Trains

These trains will be rescheduled:

Train No. 22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus SF Express

Leaving Visakhapatnam on 3 March, this train is being rescheduled by 5 hours 30 minutes, and will leave at 1: 50 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 8:20 am.

Train No. 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur SF Express

Originally scheduled to leave Nanded on 2 and 4 March, it is to be rescheduled by 4 hours and will leave at 8:30 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 4:30 pm.

Train No. 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Special Express

Set to depart from Erode on 1 March, this is being rescheduled by 2 hours is set to to leave at 3:45 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 1:45 pm.

Train No. 08190 Ernakulam-Tata Special Express

Scheduled to leave Ernakulam on 29 February, will be rescheduled by 2 hours. It will leave at 9:15 am instead of its scheduled departure at 07:15 am.

Train Diversions

The following trains will be diverted to different routes:

Train No. 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 29 February, 2 March, 3 March, and 5 March, will run in a diverted route via Duvvada-Vijayawada-Balharshah.

Train No. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express leaving Nizamuddin on 29 February, 1 March, 2 March, and 4 March will run in a diverted route via Balharshah-Vijayawada-Duvvada.

Train No. 12843 Puri-Ahmedabad SF Express leaving Puri on 29 February, 1 March, 2 March, and 5 March will run on a diverted route via Khurda Road-Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri SF Express leaving Ahmedabad on 29 February, 2 March, 3 March, and 4 March will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Kerejanga–Khurda Road.

Train No. 22974 Puri-Gandhidham SF Express leaving Puri on 2 March will run in a diverted route via Khurda Road- Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 22973 Gandhidham-Puri SF Express leaving Gandhidham on 28 February will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Kerang–Khurda Road.

Train No. 20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road SF Express leaving Bhubaneswar From 28 February to 4 March will run in a diverted route via Bhubaneswar-Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar SF Express leaving Junagarh from 29 February to 5 March will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh- Kerejanga–Bhubaneswar

Train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express leaving Tata on 29 February and 3 March will run in a diverted route via Tata-Jaroli-Palasa-Vizianagaram.

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express leaving Ernakulam on 28 February and 3 March will run in a diverted route via Vizianagaram-Palasa-Jaroli-Tata.

The East Coast Railway has requested the passengers to cooperate with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to the work. The East Coast Railway has also advised the passengers to check the status of their train, being mindful of cancellations, diversions, and other details before commencing their journey.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.