Drug racket busted in Visakhapatnam, four peddlers taken into custody

The Visakhapatnam Task Force Police stepped up to combat drug peddling in the city. The police have been closely monitoring the suspects’ actions and conducting raids within Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday, the cops managed to bust a drug racket and arrest four drug dealers, including a woman, at Lalitha Colony, Daba Gardens. One gram of MDMA (3,4-Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine), two grams of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 2 kg ganja, and 30 Alpharazolam tablets were recovered from the gang.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IAS) addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, appreciated the efforts of the Task Force officials and the Two Town Police for arresting the drug peddlers.

Sharing further details, the Visakhapatnam Police Chief informed that Bikki Narendra aka Vicky (28) from Vijayawada was the mastermind behind the drug racket. Reportedly, Vicky got drawn towards drugs supply, while pursuing marine engineering in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, he was sent to remand for six months by the Bengaluru Police for supplying drugs.

After coming out of the prison, Vicky shifted his base to Visakhapatnam. He, along with Manyam Sita alias Siri from Martutu, Prakasam District, Chintalapudi Raju of Godaritgotulu Area, and Vennela Venkata Rao of TSN Colony began supplying drugs in the city.

The gang especially targeted the youth from affluent families. The ganja from Vizag was traded to Goa and Bengaluru. They sold the aforementioned sedatives in Vizag, and Vijayawada. A few months ago, the Task Force police conducted raids on beachfront resorts and seized MDMA, and LSD drugs from a few parties. Though many drug peddlers were arrested in the raid, Vicky had been hiding since then. After tracking down Vicky’s whereabouts, the cops finally took the peddlers’ gang into custody on 23 October.