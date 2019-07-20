Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao takes charge as VMRDA Chairman in Vizag

City’s Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao took charge as the Chairman of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The senior politician was blessed by priests and given a warm reception by VMRDA officials, Metropolitan Commissioner G Srijana, YSRCP members and people’s representatives as he assumed office in the Vizag on Friday.

Taking charge as the first Chairman of VMRDA, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the post and vowed to work towards meeting the expectations. He called the new responsibility a ‘political rebirth’ after his loss from Vizag South in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Addressing the VMRDA employees, Mr. Srinivasa Rao called for an amicable working atmosphere where everyone can work in coordination with each other. Mentioning his father, Dronamraju Satyanarayana’s role in the development of VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) four decades ago, the newly appointed Chairman said he would work on similar lines to bring laurels to VMRDA.

After taking over as the Chairperson, Mr. Srinivasa Rao inked his first signature on the file of providing 27 percent of interim relief (IR) for the staff. Citing the State Government’s employee-friendly schemes, he informed that the newly inked scheme will come into effect from this month.

He further said that the land pooling scheme, introduced by the previous TDP government, has been abolished. Housing schemes, flyover reviews, and the development of the IT and pharmaceutical industries in the city were the other areas on which Mr. Srinivas Rao shared his opinion.