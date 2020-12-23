The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Visakhapatnam has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the role of a Medical Officer at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in December 2020. As many as 64 vacancies have been announced across the district.

Eligible candidates can download applications from the website. The registration process involves two steps – filling in personal and educational details. After the successful completion of all the stages, the candidates are required to upload copies of the supporting documents. It is to be noted that the candidates will be recruited on a contract basis and the period can be extended further as per the rules. Initially, the officials had earlier announced to accept the applications until 21 December. In the latest, it has been informed that the last date to apply for the role of a Medical Officer at the UPHCs in Vizag is 23 December.

As per the DMHO Recruitment notification 2020, eligibility criteria while applying for the aforementioned job at UPHCs in Visakhapatnam:

The candidates applying for the role must hold an MBBS from a recognised university. The candidates must have relevant work experience for at least two years.

Selection Procedure for the role of Medical Officer at UPHCS in Visakhapatnam:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their respective profiles. Later on, the applicants will be called in for a personal interview at the DMHO.

Payscale for the aforementioned job at UPHCs in Visakhapatnam:

The candidates selected for the role of a Medical Officer will be paid a monthly salary based on the guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh state government.

For further details, eligible candidates may visit – www.vizagcollectorate.in/mo and apply for the role.