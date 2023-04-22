Often we see film stars interacting with fans in query sessions on Twitter and Instagram. Tollywood actors like Sai Dharam Tej, Vishwak Sen, and Vijay Devarakonda are known for the heartwarming bond they maintain with their admirers through frequent online and offline interactions. The most recent entry on this list is neither an actor nor a director but the producer of the Oscar-winning movie RRR.

Earlier today, DVV Entertainment, the production house that bankrolled the Rajumouli directorial, shared Ramadam wishes on its Twitter handle, which initiated a conversation with a fan that is currently winning hearts on the internet. Of the 570K followers the handle boasts, a Pawan Kalyan fan replied to the post, asking the admin to send him a biryani. But what happened next is something no one would have expected. The admin replied, “DM us your address. Happy Eid to you.”

To his surprise, the fan actually received a call from a restaurant, saying that they would be sending Double Ka Meetha instead of the Kheer DVV ordered. Later, the Twitter user alone_searcher shared images of the treat the RRR producer sent him and tweeted, “Meridian Mutton Biryani. Received brother @DVVMovies Thank You.”

Read the Twitter conversation between DVV Entertainment and the fan who asked for biryani here.

Okay DM lo address pampinchu. Happy Eid to you 🙂 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) April 22, 2023

On the word front, DVV is currently carrying out fast-paced production of OG, directed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan.

