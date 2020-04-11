Social distancing is the need of the hour with Andhra Pradesh to minimise coronavirus cases. In latest, Disinfectant Tunnels have been set up at select Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam to minimize local transmission of COVID-19. The tunnels are a preventive measure since people across the city are stepping out in large numbers to stock up on essentials despite additional Rythu Bazaars being set up to meet the demand.

How Does a Disinfection Tunnel Work?

The tunnels are being set up at the entry and exit points of Rythu Bazaars. People entering the Disinfection Tunnels in Visakhapatnam will be sprayed with sodium hypochlorite solution (disinfectant) through motion sensor activated high-pressure nozzles for ten seconds. Within a span of 3-5 seconds, persons entering the tunnels and their clothes will be free of any virus, said Visakhapatnam Joint Collector, L Sivashankar, speaking about the features. Further, the solution will be sprayed in vapour form, preventing the clothes from getting wet. Once a person steps out of the tunnel, they will be protected from coronavirus for the next 30 minutes.

More Locations:

Addressing the press at the inaugural of the first disinfectant tunnel at the Bullayya College Rythu Bazaar, the Joint Collector stated that the disinfectant tunnels will subsequently be set up at MVP Colony, Gnanapuram, Pedagantyada, VUDA Colony and Indira Priyadarshini Stadium at Old Post Office in Visakhapatnam. The locations are selected keeping in mind the possible influx of large crowds, said the official.