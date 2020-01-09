A nodal agency meeting was held at the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector (JC), L Shiva Shankar (IAS), said that the public sector, including all industries and business establishments, must implement the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries and Factories Bill, 2019. According to the bill, the existing and upcoming industries must provide 75% of jobs for local candidates in Vizag.

During the meeting, the Joint Collector said that the existing small, medium, and heavy industries, in the Vizag, must maintain the aforementioned percentage of jobs, for those who hail from the district. All the industrial units, and enterprises, must furnish the details of local, and non-local, employees in the format given by the Visakhapatnam District Employment Officer (DEO). Any information regarding the resignation, or removal of employees, should be duly updated, every three months. In this regard, Mr Shankar instructed the DEO C Subrahmanyam, who was also present at the meeting, to submit details pertaining to establishments, by 21 January 2020.

As far as the industries which are yet to be established are concerned, their respective managements should inform the DEO, regarding the number of employees required, to obtain the approval. The unemployed youth can register on the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) website and the State Government will arrange for the skill training required, the JC further added.

General Manager of Visakhapatnam District Industries Centre, Ramalingeswar Raju, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, ABS Prasad, and District Skill Development Centre Manager, Chamundeswara Rao, also took part in the meeting.