With a bunch of much-awaited movies releasing at the theatres this week of August, the excitement levels are at an all-time high. With two veteran superstars from different industries gracing the screens alongside a powerful star cast, these releases are already enjoying a positive buzz. Hurry up and book your tickets before they are sold out.

Here are the movies releasing at the theatres this week of August.

Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar is an upcoming Telugu action drama directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in this authorised adaptation of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, and it additionally features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in crucial roles. Former mobster Bholaa Shankar travels to Kolkata with his adopted sister Radha for her schooling and also on a personal mission to find the criminal organisation that murdered Radha’s family.

Release date: 11 August 2023

Jailer

Jailer is an upcoming action drama directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Rajnikanth in the titular role. The plot follows a typical family man who narrowly escapes troubles caused by his absent-mindedness. But what does his past hold? Why do criminals shiver at the thought of him? Jailer features Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Puneeth Rajkumar, and others in important roles.

Ustaad

Ustaad stars Sri Simha Koduri and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles and was directed by Phanideep. The plot follows Surya, an aimless hot-headed youth whose only love is Ustaad, a retro-style bike. After a series of failures, a hopeless Surya turns to flying for refuge. How he charts the sky by winning over his temper issues forms the crux.

Release date: 12 August 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is an upcoming Hindi period action drama directed by Anil Sharma. A sequel to the 2110 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the movie features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsha Sharma reprising their roles from the first instalment. Set against the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971, the plot follows Tara Singh on a mission to rescue his son from the clutches of the evil Pakistani forces.

Release date: 11 August 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in theatres this week of August you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.