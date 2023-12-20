Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple, Visakhapatnam, commenced the much-anticipated Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam on 19 December 2023. The inauguration, marked by Kolata dances, resonating Nadswara instruments, Puli veshams, and the divine adornment of Sri Ammavari, unfolded at 9:30 am. Deputy Chief Ministers of the State, alongside Endowments, led by Kottu Sathyanarayana Garu, illuminated the sacred Jyothi, signalling the commencement of the event that runs until January 18, 2024.

AP Endowment Department in the temple premises hosted discussions by teachers, passionately elucidating the uniqueness of Hinduism, humanitarian values, and the pivotal role of temples. As part of the Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam, a campaign organised by Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam proposed various programs such as Sri Ammavari Kumkuma Pujas and literary and historical meetings across different regions to convey the distinctive aspects of Hindu Dharma.

In a generous gesture, the temple authorities announced a free food donation program for devotees visiting the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi diety during the Margashiramahotsava. Starting from December 13, 2023, until January 11, 2024, the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam aims to provide sustenance to the devotees. The inaugural day witnessed free Annaprasad distributed to 2300 devotees.

The festivities also included a special Ashtadala Padmaradhana ceremony, where Goddess Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi was adorned with golden flowers. The morning of December 19 saw the spectacular event, featuring 108 Swarna Pushparhana, with the active participation of 10 donors and 12 devotees contributing to the Trikala Panchamritabhishekam Seva. Cultural events, including Kuchipudi Dance performances and a program by CH Bhaktiranjani, are set to unfold in the coming days, adding a cultural flair to the month-long celebrations at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple.

