Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang held a media interaction during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Speaking at the interaction, DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the Visakhapatnam Police for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic situation diligently. The top cop mentioned that while most of the citizens were restricted to homes during the lockdown, the police were holding duties on ground for the sake of the public’s safety. He further stated that while 13 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, 5 of them have been discharged so far.

The top officer further stated the lockdown is being enforced by the department as per the guidelines issued by the central and the state governments. The DGP said the COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam increased only after the lockdown was eased from the starting of June. The top officer stated that 466 persons from the police department have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Stating that the Andhra Pradesh Police has taken it as a challenge to fight COVID, the DGP said AP has been more diligent than other states in handling the pandemic crisis.

DGP Gautam Sawang revealed that the Andhra Pradesh state government has taken all measures possible to ensure the safety of frontline workers. He stated that policemen are fighting the virus on the frontline at every stage, right from checkposts to tracking on-ground movements. This has led to increased COVID numbers in the department since the lockdown eased in the state, DGP Sawang said. He revealed that police personnel above 55 years, and those with co-morbid conditions have been kept away from working on the frontline. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena was also present at the media interaction.

DGP Gautam Sawang was on a short visit to Visakhapatnam, reportedly to visit the proposed sites allotted for the Greyhounds training centre to be set up in the district soon. As per reports, the DGP also visited the IT SeZ in Rushikonda followed by a visit to the rural district police headquarters at Kailasagiri.