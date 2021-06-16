In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old teen committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Vizag. Apparently, the teenager took the drastic step when his mother refused to buy a puppy. The deceased has been identified as Shanmukha Vamsi, a resident of the Venkateswarametta area in the city. Overcoming the grief of her son’s suicide, the mother of the teen, A Uma, donated his eyes to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Vizag.

According to the II Town police station CI Venkata Rao, Uma and her son were living after her husband died six years ago. The lad recently joined Intermediate first year in a private college. Reportedly, a puppy worth Rs 10,000 on the internet had caught hold of Vamsi’s attention. His mother said that she would get the puppy after a few days.

On Monday, when Uma stepped out to get a legal heir certificate. Knowing that she would reach home late, the deceased’s mother informed her relatives to ask Vamsi to have his lunch. Despite the relatives knocking on the door, the 17-year-old did not respond. On finding it suspicious, they alerted the neighbours who broke the door. As they entered the room, the relatives and neighbours found Vamsi hanging from the fan in his room.

He was immediately shifted to King George Hospital, where he was confirmed dead. To keep the memories of her son alive, Vamsi’s mother donated his eyes to LV Prasad Eye Institute.

It may be recalled that another death by suicide of a covid-19 patient jumping from a hospital window was reported in the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Vizag two weeks ago. The deceased wass identified as 37-year-old M Venu Babu of Gollapalem village, Bheemili Mandal in Vizag. This is the second such death in VIMS after the one that was reported on 23 May.