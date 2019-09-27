Demand grows for relocation of Andhra Pradesh High Court to Visakhapatnam

Raising their pitch for the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Visakhapatnam, several lawyers from North Andhra, on Friday, staged protests in the city. On Wednesday, a lawyer expressed resentment by staging a sit-in protest despite the heavy rains.

The advocates boycotted their duties and assembled at the Visakhapatnam District Court on 27 September 2019. Displaying placards which read “We want High Court in Visakhapatnam”, the lawyers held a bike rally from the District Court in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to media, a protester said, “Keeping in view of the litigant public and legal fraternity, the Justice Sri Krishna Committee had earlier deemed Visakhapatnam as the ideal location to establish the High Court. We will continue to protest until our demands are addressed by the State Government”.

On the other hand, similar demands have been taking place in other parts of Andhra Pradesh as well. While the lawyers in the Rayalaseema region have been demanding to relocate the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool, those in the capital region have been fighting for the retention of the High Court in Amaravati.