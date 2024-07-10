Activists of Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) and Telugu Mahila attacked the office of Deccan Chronicle in Visakhapatnam on 10 July 2024 in protest against the publication of a report on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In the report, it was mentioned that the TDP-led alliance in the State might take a ‘U’ turn on the steel plant privatisation issue. Quoting the statement of Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Srinivas Varma that the privatisation was inevitable, the report said the remarks of the Minister upset the trade union leaders who have been agitating for the past three-and-half years. The report also stated that TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao also changed his stand after the elections.

Irked by the report, the activists of TNSF and Telugu Mahila staged a protest at the office of Deccan Chronicle and attacked the office.

Meanwhile, the Journalists’ Association of Andhra Pradesh (JAAP) has strongly condemned the attack on the office of Deccan Chronicle.

Describing the way the Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam was attacked as undemocratic, JAAP president Punnam Raju and general secretary Yugandhar Reddy demanded action against those responsible for it. The TDP-BJP-JSP combine government in the State should initiate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.