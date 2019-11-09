Cyclone Bulbul: Naval Ships and Aircraft Standby for rescue and relief ops

As the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Bulbul which is about 100 km East Southeast of Paradip and 275 km South-Southwest of Kolkata as on 05:30 AM on 09 Nov 19, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm which is presently moving northwards.

Presently, the maximum sustained winds around the system are approximate of the order of 65 -70 Km and the Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul is expected to make landfall at West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island (WB) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) across Sunderban delta by tonight.

Naval Aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the impinging cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. Three IN Ships at Visakhapatnam are standby with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation.

Additionally, ten diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Station, INS Dega to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material as required. Naval Officers-in-Charge, West Bengal and Odisha are in constant liaison with respective State Administrations for rendering assistance as required.