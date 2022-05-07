The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for the North Andhra and Orissa regions. Named Asani, this cyclone is expected to make landfall in Vizag and Srikakulam between 10 and 11 May 2022. Speaking about the cyclone Asani, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, B Sai Praneeth, has mentioned that a depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal, far away from the coast of Vizag. As per the weather forecaster, the depression will form as a cyclone on the morning of 8 May and pass off Vizag’s coast, causing low to moderate rains.

“Alongside moderate rains, winds at 30-40 km/h are expected in the city from the afternoon of 10 May and will continue till 11 May”, said Praneeth. Stating the reasons behind this, he said that the cyclone will take a halt, 200 km off Vizag’s coast, for 12-18 hours, before recurving towards the North-Western part of the Bay of Bengal. Due to the phenomenon of shear, a strong opposite wind, the cyclone will gradually weaken on its way towards West Bengal and Bangladesh.

“The cyclone Asani is expected to be a short-lived one and will have not any severe effect on any of the coastal regions”, added the Weatherman. Nevertheless, he added that Vizag will experience a heatwave for a few days following the cyclone. He mentioned that a heatwave is a common occurrence after a cyclone recurves away from a region.

