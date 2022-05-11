The Vizag International Airport authorities have announced that commercial flights to and from Visakhapatnam stand cancelled for the second consecutive day owing to the Cyclone Asani. A total of 44 flights, both arriving and departing, IndiGo flights have been cancelled. Similarly, Air India has announced that flight services will be halted for now due to the cyclone.

Flights to and from several locations such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and others have been cancelled so far. Air Asia and Spice Jet are yet to announce their call on their evening flight operations. Earlier this morning, Air Asia cancelled its flights from Bangalore and Delhi. Similarly, Spice Jet announced this morning that the Vizag-Kolkata-Vizag flight has been cancelled.

Similar to Visakhapatnam, flight services to and from Vijayawada and Rajamundry have also been affected due to cyclone Asani. The link services to Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Kadapa have also been suspended. A total of nine flights to Rajamundry from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bangalore have been cancelled.

The Vizag Airport Director appealed to the passengers to stay in touch with the respective airline operators for more updates regarding the cancelled flights from Visakhapatnam.

