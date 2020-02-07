Criminal case against Vizag school Principal for brutally thrashing students

A case has been filed against the Principal of Bhashyam school in Anakapalli of Vizag district after he was filmed while beating two class 10 students. In the video, which is known to be secretly filmed by another student, the man is seen caning two students for apparently not solving adequate math problems. While the incident reportedly took place in January, it came to light a few days ago. With the video going viral on social media platforms, several child welfare organisations and parents called for action against the individual for subjecting the teens to corporal punishment.

The matter soon escalated to higher authorities and the man in question has been handed over a suspension. A criminal case has also been registered against him under relevant sections at the Anakapalli Police Station in Vizag.

Responding on the issue, PV Ramesh, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “After due enquiry by DEO, the perpetrator of crime – torture and violence against a juvenile- Mr Seshagiri Rao, Principal of Bhashyam school, Anakapalle, has been placed under suspension & criminal case has been registered in Anakapalli PS.” Mr. Ramesh further stated that corporal punishment has no place in any society and the AP Govt will not be tolerating such behaviour.

On the other hand, the Principal, in his defence, reportedly said that the action was taken against the students for their own good.

The incident is yet another sad reminder that corporal punishment, despite the measures being taken, continues to mar several educational institutions today.