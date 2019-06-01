Cricket World Cup 2019 AUS vs AFG Match Prediction: Who will win today?

The fourth encounter of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup will have the spirited unit of Afghanistan lock horns with defending champions Australia at Country Ground, Bristol on Saturday (1 June). While many may not give an edge to Afghanistan in the clash today, the Australians would be wary of the wonders that the Asian team has created over the past few years. Here’s our prediction of who will the match today.

Preview for Australia

Australia come into the game on the back of two successive victories in their warm-up games, against England and Sri Lanka. Superstars Steve Smith and David Warner are back in the reckoning and would be raring to go. Additionally, skipper Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis constitute a menacing batting line-up. The Aussies look well oiled on the bowling front too. With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa in the squad, the men in yellow can wreak havoc on a given day.

Touted to be among the frontrunners to clinch the title this year, Australia would love to flag their campaign off in great style on Saturday. And facing the least ranked team in their first challenge certainly promises to make things easier (does it?).

Preview for Afghanistan

The mercurial rise of Afghanistan in cricket is a story to cherish for ages. From playing cricket at refugee camps to making a roaring entry on the international stage, the Afghan dream has certainly come a long way. And the fact that the team has been consistently making it to the ICC’s marquee tournaments, is a gleaming testimony for the same.

While the batting unit boasts the likes of Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahid, the bowling will heavily dependant on the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. Also, the win against Pakistan in their first warm-up match must have done a world of good to their confidence entering the tournament.

Who will win the match today?

No brownies for getting the prediction right on who will win the match today. While Afghanistan do possess the skill to surprise the big boys, Saturday’s clash might prove to be a bit too challenging for them. Australia clearly have the odds running in their favour and expect their superstars to come to the fore and brush away Afghanistan tonight at Bristol.