On Thursday, Vizag district reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, increasing the total number of cases to 53,690 and total deaths to 453. As per the report released by the special officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, there are 2109 active cases indicating a dip from Wednesday’s count. 235 patients recovered from the virus and got discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 51,128. The latest COVID-19 report for Vizag also indicates 9 very active clusters, 65 active clusters, 244 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 4038 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 7,71,503. As of Thursday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 40,047 active cases, 7,25,099 recoveries (including the 5622 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday), and 6357 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 68,46,040 tests.

An overall report on COVID cases in India shows 67,708 new confirmed cases and 81,514 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has now reached 64 lakh, out of 73 lakh of total infected cases. 680 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The report also shows that Maharashtra tops the list of new cases reported in a day followed by Karnataka and Kerala. The percentage of recovered cases is also the highest in Maharashtra. Currently, the active cases comprise 11.12% of the total cases in the country. The doubling time has reportedly improved with the new rate which stands at 73 days.

“India has come a long way from registering a doubling rate of 25.5 days in mid August to now registering a doubling rate of nearly 73 days. This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization, and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This is also the combined outcome of the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers, and all other COVID-19 warriors,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.