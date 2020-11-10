Vizag district, on Tuesday, reported 97 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Monday and Tuesday, have taken the district tally to 57,426. One more patient succumbed to the virus while 111 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 97

Active cases: 1558

Discharges: 55,380 (including 111 today)

Deaths: 488 (including 1 death today)

Total count: 57,426

Apart from reporting the new infections in Vizag, it has been revealed that the district currently accounts for 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1392 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,44,359. As of 9 November, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 21,235 active cases, 8,16,322 recoveries (including the 1549 recoveries between Sunday and Monday), and 6802 deaths due to COVID-19. The state had conducted 87,25,025 tests until yesterday.

For the third day in a row, daily new coronavirus infections in India reported below the 50,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry added that the figures assume significance in the context of some countries reporting as high as one lakh cases per day for the last 3-4 days.

As many as 38,073 individuals across the country tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. As on Tuesday, the confirmed cases in India are 85,91,730. Out of them, 79,59,406 people recovered from COVID-19. While the active cases tally in India has been recorded as 5,05,265, the death toll stood at 1,27,059.