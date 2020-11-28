Visakhapatnam witnessed as many as 88 new COVID-19 infections between Friday and Saturday, taking the tally to 58,628. Among the newly reported COVID-19 infections in Visakhapatnam in a single day, 84 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive, while 4 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

New cases: 88

Active cases: 974

Discharges: 57,147 (including 104 today)

Deaths: 507 (including 1death today)

Total count: 58,628

The discharges in the district rose to 57,147 as 104 individuals recovered from the virus. Apart from reporting the COVID-19 tally of Visakhapatnam, the update further stated that the death toll of the district reached 507 as one more patient succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 625 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,67,063. As of Saturday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 11,571 active cases, 8,48,511 recoveries (including the recoveries 1186 between Friday and Saturday), and 6970 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 99,62,416 tests.

India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 93.51 lakh on Saturday after 41,322 new infections were reported in a day, said the Union Health Ministry. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 93,51,109 and the toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the virus claiming 485 more lives, the data revealed. With 87,59,969 being cured of the virus so far, the national recovery rate stands at 93.68 percent.

After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below five lakh for the 18th consecutive day. It comprises 4.87 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 13.82 crore samples have been tested till 27 November with 11,57,605 samples being tested on Friday alone.