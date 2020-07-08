Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 1062 new COVID-19 cases, marking a slight dip in numbers as compared to the previous two days. The total has now risen to 22,259. Of the newly reported patients, 1051 are from Andhra Pradesh while 9 returned from other states. 2 individuals, who returned from Kuwait and USA respectively, also tested positive for the deadly virus. The state also witnessed 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day. Three from Kurnool, two each from Anantapur, Krishna, West Godavari, and one each from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam succumbed to the infection, the COVID-19 update by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh revealed. With this, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 264.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday (9AM-9AM), 27,643 samples were tested across the state. Andhra Pradesh has tested 10,77,733 samples for coronavirus so far. While 11,101 patients have been discharged so far, 10,894 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been marked active as of Wednesday afternoon. Of the active patients, 8,518 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,376 are at COVID Care Centres.

On Wednesday, India reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth straight day. With 22,752 new cases, the nationwide tally surged to 7,42,417. While 4,56,831 individuals have recovered so far, 2,64,944 cases have been marked active as of 8 July 2020 (8 AM). The death stood crossed rose to 20,642. India recently surpassed Russia in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, to become the third most affected country by COVID-19.