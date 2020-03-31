With the number of coronavirus cases growing by the day across the country, the Central Government is making efforts to provide better healthcare facilities. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already stepped in to design ventilators and oxygen canisters. Extending their support, employees at the Naval Dockyard, in Visakhapatnam, have developed an innovative portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM).

A conventional oxygen cylinder feeds only one patient through the Ventimask arrangement. However, a large number of patients might require oxygen support, especially during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. To address this situation, the portable MOM has been designed, which enables six patients to receive oxygen from one oxygen cylinder simultaneously.

The preliminary trials of the entire set up were conducted at the Naval Dockyard. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy shared that the portable MOM was assembled within thirty minutes during rapid trials at the Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Kalyani.

#IndiaFightsCorona#IndianNavy Dockyard, #Vizag, innovates, developes Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM) enabling supply of Oxygen to six patients at a time.

This enables #CriticalCare management to a larger number of #COVID patients

Preliminary trials of entire assembly was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Vizag, #EasternNavalCommand. It took less than 30 minutes to successfully set up the portable MOM during rapid trials at the Naval Hospital #INHSKalyani

After obtaining successful results, the Naval Dockyard, in Visakhapatnam has commenced the manufacture of ten portable MOM with two 6-way radial headers. The Indian Navy further stated that these apparatus would cater to 120 patients, at makeshift locations, during the COVID-19 pandemic.