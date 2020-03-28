Coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam: All the numbers you need to know

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), updated on coronavirus cases, in Visakhapatnam, as on March 28 2020. He stated that there are only 24 coronavirus suspects kept in isolation as on Saturday in the Visakhapatnam District. A total of 110 cases joined the isolation wards and 86 of them have been discharged today. He also added that 3,054 isolation beds have been set up in 19 hospitals throughout the district. From a total of 209 suspected cases, kept at the quarantine centres, 76 people are at the Bhimili Center, 73 cases in Gajuwaka, 40 in Yelamunchalli and 20 in Narsipatnam.

“A total of 131 samples of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam were screened as on Saturday. 19 cases are negative,” said District Collector. As on March 28 2020, the number of negative cases, from the tested samples, has risen from 96 to 115. He said 12 more case reports are awaited. “So far, 4 positive cases have been reported in the district,” stated the Collector

It is to be noted that the first patient, who tested positive for coronavirus, is on his road to recovery. Latest reports indicate that the patient has been in quarantine for the last ten days, and is now tested negative for the virus. The 65-year-old resident of Allipuram was seeking treatment at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases. As per medical reports, from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, the patient tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. The patient, with a travel history to Saudi Arabia, was admitted to the hospital in Vizag with symptoms of coronavirus on March 17 2020.