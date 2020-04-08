The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has now soared to 329. As per a media bulletin, released by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, the state has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases. Out of the most recent registered cases, Chittoor reported 3 cases, while Nellore and Krishna recorded 6 cases each.

With the newly reported coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore has now touched 49 cases. While Kurnool has recorded the maximum number of cases, as on date, at 74. Not a single positive case has been reported in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney (IAS), said that surveillance in the containment zones is crucial against fighting COVID-19. Speaking at a video conference, held with all the District Collectors of the state, she said the containment cluster is likely to spread from stage 1 to stage 5, extending to the buffer zone within 6-7 stages.

She instructed the cluster and zonal officers, along with doctors and medical staff, to remain vigilant. Currently, there are 19 isolation hospitals in the 13 districts and 2,000 quarantine beds in each district. The Chief Secretary mentioned that the suspects should be thoroughly examined for coronavirus symptoms and sent for screening immediately. She alerted the officials that the state is at risk of entering the next stage if required measures are not taken.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), who participated in the video conference, assured that complete surveillance of the containment clusters, by authorities and staff was being conducted. On Saturday, 480 people were tested for the virus at the city’s Chest Hospital. 26 people were discharged on Monday and the remaining 454 on Tuesday. The District Collector said there were 184 people in various quarantine centres in the district.