Coronavirus: Govt approves flights to Vizag, Delhi to help Indians in Kuala Lumpur

In a move to evacuate the Indians stranded in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Government approved Air Asia flights to Delhi and Vizag to bring home the students and other passengers stuck in Kuala Lumpur. As per media reports, it has been estimated that about 200 million Indians were stranded in the Malaysian capital city amid the ongoing global health crisis.

The Government stated that flights have been approved flights from Kuala Lumpur to help the Indians waiting in transit there. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar shared, “Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag. These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline.”

The move comes even as the Government, on Tuesday, banned the travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia with immediate effect.

As on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 147. Several states have declared shutdown of multiple sectors as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has already claimed close to 8000 lives around the world.