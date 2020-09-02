Local police have always been in conflict with Maoist forces especially in areas like Visakhapatnam for decades. In the latest, the arrest of a Maoist commander in Visakhapatnam came to light. On Monday, the accused identified as Korra Malleswara Rao alias Mallesh in G Madugula Mandal was taken into custody on Monday. The 28-year old is a resident of Nanubari village, Pedabayalu Mandal. The Vizag rural police have stated that Mallesh had allegedly planted landmines at Kondrum, Pedabayalu Mandal. The landmines went off on 2 August 2020 and ended up taking the lives of two innocent tribals, locals of Chintalaveedhi. Police have stated that the landmines were originally planted to trap security forces.

The police have stated that Korra Malleswara Rao joined the Maoists back in 2012 as a militia member. Malleswara Rao is touted to be the close aide of Maoist leader Chikkudu Chinnarao alias Sudheer. It has been revealed that Mallesh was involved in tracking the movements of security forces in the Visakhapatnam Agency. He was also responsible for collecting vital information about the security forces, officials, and passing them on to his Maoist aides. He allegedly would threaten the local tribals and government officials to attend Maoist meetings. The arrested has also been accused of providing shelter and supplying food to Maoists. After the arrest of the Maoist Commander, the Visakhapatnam police have also appealed to others to surrender.

Aside from the landmines case, he was also allegedly involved in two other cases involving murder. One murder was pertaining to victim Korra Ranga Rao that occurred at Chitraiputtu, Pedabayalu Mandal. The second one was the killing of victims M Kishore and K Surya at Maddigaru, G Madugula. The Visakhapatnam Agency Police have stated that he was also allegedly involved in the murder of victim K Sathi Babu which occurred at Bongajangi.