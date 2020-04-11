People in containment zones in Vizag to have access to essential supplies

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture and District in-Charge Minister, Kurasala Kannababu, said that people living in the containment zones in Vizag to have access to essential supplies without any hassle. On Saturday, he held a meeting with State Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao, and District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), in the Akkayyapalem containment zone. Minister Kannababu in his address said the seven containment zones in Vizag, in the district, have a population of 7.60 lakhs. These residents will have access to mobile bazaars without any hassle. He also informed that volunteers will be brought on board to help the people. The Minister also said that the police will be on alert 24 hours and people will be permitted to venture out at specific timings for essential commodities and medical supplies. The Zonal Commissioner has been asked to survey the number of pregnant women in Vizag containment zones and to take adequate medical care.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), said up to 3km of each containment zone is being surveyed. In the survey, people with COVID-19 symptoms will be identified and tested. He also added that volunteers may be contacted via mobile phones regarding essential commodities at fair prices. At present, 16 people are recovering and 4 have already been discharged.

The Collector also informed that there are 23 supervisory teams which are efficiently testing the residents of the zones. Each team is catering to 100 people, within each containment zone. Additionally, the Rapid Response Teams are also working quite diligently. The Collector also updated that 887 cases have been sent for coronavirus screening, out of which 80 are negative. This brings the total number of negative results to 713 as on date. He also said that the 154 screening results are awaited.