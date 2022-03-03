Every one of us at some point in our life has to move out of our beloved native places. Be it for pursuing higher studies or for our dream job or just another fun vacation. Apart from giving us opportunities, these new places give us new friends, new relations, and bonds which we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Two strangers bond over various aspects. But the one thing that glues two people to each other during the initial stages is the process of getting to know one another. From what is your name to tell me about your hometown, a very engaging conversation takes place among them. But there is always that one set of questions you keep hearing no matter where you go. Being Vizagites, and our hometown being a very interesting place, we get asked a lot of common questions wherever we go.

From our very own experiences and from what we have heard from others, these are some of the most common questions Vizagites get asked.

Do you go to the beach every day?

Hyderabad ki Charminar famous. Guntur ki Mirchi. Warangal ki Veyyi Stambhaala Gudi. Vizag ki Beach. How can one forget this “famous” dialogue by King Nagarjuna from the movie Don? Just like he said, Vizag is not just famous for the beach, but the words Vizag and beach have become synonymous with each other. Everyone wants to know about the beach. Whenever a Vizagite meets a person from another city, he/she is definitely asked about the beach.

Are you from GITAM?

No. I haven’t studied at GITAM. Unfortunately, a lot of people think GITAM is the only reputed institute in Vizag. Unlike popular belief, Vizag is home to many well renowned educational institutions such as IIM-V, DSNLU, Andhra University, and many others apart from GITAM. Thanks to the number of Telugu movies shot at GITAM, people think college life is as cool as it looks on the silver screen.

Do you know this Tik-Tok/YouTube star from Vizag?

I agree Vizag is a small place. But that doesn’t mean everyone knows everyone. Vizag is just like any other city with a lot of aspiring actors and dancers. We lost count of these self-made stars, who claim to be famous personalities of Vizag. So please stop asking us about them. Thank you in advance

How often do you go to Araku?

Araku is one such place that has visitors around the year. Due to this very fact, many non-Vizagites think we spend every weekend at Araku. And this is when we proudly flaunt that Vizag is just more than Araku and beaches. People are often amazed that Vizag has many other tourist places and weekend getaway spots. The look on their face when we show them pictures of Lambasingi, Vanjangi, Ananthagiri, Kondakarla, and many such places is priceless.

How is the weather there?

What do you expect it to be when it is located right on the shores of the Bay of Bengal? But we Vizagites can never hate our dear city because of its humidity. We love our city no matter how oily our face gets or how messy our hair becomes after a ride on the beach. Once you fall in love with the winters of Vizag, there is no better place to live.

What are the food specials in your city?

Forget tempting others by narrating stories of food in Vizag. But we ourselves tend to fall into a trance just by the thought of our local delicacies. Do we tell them about the seafood? Or do we make their mouth water by describing the juicy mutton dishes? Or can we just make them feel jealous by flaunting the famous Rushikonda Maggi? Better to explain how the famous Bamboo Chicken is made in Araku. We don’t know where to start and won’t know when to stop. Such is the variety of food we have in our city.