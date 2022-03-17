CMR Shopping Mall has been a household name among the Vizagites for time immemorial. Their consistency in maintaining high standards has won the loyalty of the customers for them. Recently, this leading brand has completed 25 years of BIS recognition. To appreciate their constant efforts, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has awarded Mavuri Venkataramana, Managing Director of CMR Group, with a memento.

On the occasion of Consumer Empowerment Week, BIS Visakhapatnam Regional Head, MAJ Vinod, has presented this memento to the MD of CMR Group. The CMR Shopping Mall was the first jewellery store in Andhra Pradesh to be recognised by the BIS and have flaunted the hallmark on their products. Since then, CMR has set high standards in terms of product quality and customer service.

The MD of CMR Shopping Mall has expressed his immense pleasure upon receiving the memento from BIS. Further, he thanked the loyal customers for their constant belief in their brand and said that they are one of the primary reasons behind their achievement. Lastly, he mentioned that CMR has delivered quality jewellery with BIS hallmark for the last 25 years and will continue to do so.