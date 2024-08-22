Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that firm action is needed to check recurrence of industrial accidents. Addressing the media on 22 August after inspecting the chemical factory at Atchutapuram where major fire broke out on 21 August, the Chief Minister pointed out over 100 fire accidents occurred in the last five years and several workers had lost their lives. Committees were set up just for namesake and no action was initiated against the managements, he observed.

Those who set up industries in the red zone should strictly follow the safety norms and must conduct internal audit, said the Chief Minister. Stating that he ordered a high-level probe into the accident occurred at Atchutapuram, the Chief Minister said the government would initiate action based on the report. He made it clear that if any lapses on part of the management were established, it would not be spared.

Describing the blast occurred in the unit was very powerful, Chandrababu Naidu said the government would bear the entire medical expenditure and also stand by the families of the victims. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu