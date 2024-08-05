Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a new programme ‘Pedala Sevalo’ and said that it will be implemented on 1st of every month. Addressing the Collectors’ conference at Amaravati on 5 July, the Chief Minister called for participation of all in the pension disbursal every month.

Calling for the alleviation of poverty, Chandrababu Naidu said priority should be given to address the problems of the poor. “The government is committed to the implementation of the super six guarantees and the 2047 vision document will be released on 2 October.”

Directing officials to get cracking, the Chief Minister said it was the duty of the government to get officials to work more effectively. The Chief Minister further said he would make surprise visits and inspect the functioning of Anganwadis, drainage system and schools in the State.

Alleging that the previous government had destroyed all systems damaging the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister called for steps to reconstruct the state while addressing the collectors.

Apart from introducing the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ program at the Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati, he also directed a CID probe into the sand policy adopted by the previous government alleging several irregularities in it.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu