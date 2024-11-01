Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Visakhapatnam on 2 November to review the progress made in the district in the last 100 days. District Collector M N Harendra Prasad reviewed the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The District Collector, along with Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi and other officials inspected the Coastal Battery area where the Chief Minister’s helicopter will land. The route of the convoy from the Coastal Battery area to the Collectorate and other security arrangements were inspected on 31 October.

The Chief Minister will reach the Coastal Battery area around 1:00 pm and proceed to the Collectorate where he will chair a meeting with officials of various departments and take stock of the progress of development works and implementation of welfare schemes. The Chief Minister will leave the city for Vijayawada after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu will personally participate in a road repair work at Puritipenta village in Vizianagaram district marking the launch of similar works all over the State with Rs 826 crore.

On 1 November, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport and proceed to Eedupuram village in Srikakulam district. He will flag off LPG autos and distribute free gas cylinders to beneficiaries in the village in the afternoon. He will stay for the night in Srikakulam.

