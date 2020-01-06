Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), inaugurated the installation of CCTV cameras at Nandagiri Nagar in Akkayyapalem, on Sunday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Commissioner Meena informed that a total of 20,000 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at various junctions, to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the city.

The Police Commissioner further added that the CCTV cameras are linked to the Visakhapatnam Police Control Room. A team, stationed at the control room, will closely monitor the traffic throughout the day. In case of spotting unusual activities, the patrolling teams, and the nearest police station, will be alerted immediately.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Crime), V Suresh Babu, said that the surveillance cameras will strengthen the security, ahead of Sankranti Festival. He urged the residents of Visakhapatnam, who will visit their hometowns during the vacation, to utilise the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) mobile application.

“By giving the preliminary details, people can register in the app. They can put up a request to set up the CCTV cameras, by mentioning the leaving and returning date, a day or two prior to their journey. After mentioning the leaving and returning date, the police will install CCTV cameras at the house free of cost. We have enough cameras and if required, we are ready to acquire more cameras,” the ADCP shared.

Developed by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, LHMS enables property owners and residents to avail themselves of the free CCTV surveillance of their property while they are away.