CII Partnership Summit 2026: 73 MoUs Signed on Day 1

On the first day of the 31st edition of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, as many as 73 MoUs and 15 G.O.s worth Rs 5,84,355 crore, with the potential to create 1,07,693 jobs, were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communications and Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh.

CII Summit: Sector-wise MoUs Breakup

General Manufacturing: 23 MoUs and 5 G.O.s worth Rs 3,57,386 crore, by Reliance Industries Limited, East Godavari; Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited, Srikakulam; and JSW Group, Kadapa.

Renewable Energy: 7 MoUs and 5 G.O.s worth Rs 1,65,020 crore by Greenko Energies Private Limited, multiple districts; Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, multiple districts; Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, Krishna.

Automobile Auto Components & EV: 4 MoUs worth Rs 21,285 crore by Kia India Private Limited, Sri Sathya Sai; Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Tirupati; MNL Solutions Pte. Ltd., Prakasam.

Chemicals & Petrochemicals: 6 MoUs worth Rs 19,995 crore by GAIL India Ltd, Srikakulam; N.A.N. Magnetech Private Limited, Nellore; N.A.N. Silox Greenmet Private Limited, Tirupati.

Food Processing: 5 MoUs and 2 G.O.s worth Rs 4,770 crore by S.L.N. Coffee Private Limited, Nellore; Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (G.O.); Sree Vasudha Foods Pvt Ltd, Anantapur.

Electronics & Semiconductors: 1 MoU worth Rs 4,300 crore by fabrIQ Private Limited (an Analogue & MEIL JV Company).

Aerospace & Defence: 8 MoUs and 2 G.O.s worth Rs 3,406 crore by Astrobase Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sri Sathya Sai; Vajrashakti Ventures Private Limited, Nellore); Aditya Precitech Limited: Missiles, Loitering Munitions & Drones Facility (G.O.) worth Rs 500 crore.

The MoUs of other sectors include 19 MoUs and 1 G.O. worth Rs 8,193 crore across Textiles & Garmenting; Pharma & Life Sciences; Industrial Parks & Logistics; Circular Economy; Tourism & Hospitality; Ports, Shipbuilding & Maritime; Footwear; and Skill Development.

Since June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has drawn investment intent for 714 projects worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore, with the potential to create 19.3 lakh jobs. Of these, 526 projects worth Rs 17.2 lakh crore have been converted, and 303 worth Rs 7.1 lakh crore are grounded or being grounded till October 2026.