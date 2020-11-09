Telugu film industry’s Megastar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19. Breaking the news to the public on Monday morning, the 65-year-old shared that he tested positive for the virus as he took a customary test before resuming the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Acharya’. The actor stated that he is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at his home.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared, “Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 4-5 days to undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.”

Several fans have been wishing their favourite actor a speedy recovery.

Chiranjeevi has played an active role in spreading awareness about COVID-19, ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year. From educating citizens on the importance of wearing a mask to leading the Telugu film industry’s Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), the veteran actor has led quite a few campaigns related to the crisis.

In September, Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-producer was hospitalised and even experienced severe symptoms during the initial days of the infection. However, he recovered after a few weeks of isolation.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is among the much-anticipated Telugu films. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film is being produced by Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions banner.