With Chiranjeevi’s birthday on 22 August 2024, celebrations are underway in the form of the re-release of the actor’s blockbuster film, ‘Indra’! Re-mastered in the 4K version, the beloved Telugu hit film is making a grand return to theatres on August 22. This re-release, timed perfectly with the Megastar’s special day, has loyal fans and movie enthusiasts excited. The movie will be re-released across theatres in Visakhapatnam as well, and local fans are preparing to celebrate it with much fanfare.

In Visakhapatnam, fans have planned a party at Melody Theatre on August 22 at 6:15 pm, where they’ll celebrate with music, dance, and confetti to honor Chiranjeevi. Additionally, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, has announced another celebration in Vizag on August 24, as shared in an official post on X.

Vyjayanthi Movies has heightened the anticipation with a dynamic promotional campaign, offering exclusive limited-edition merchandise for fans at https://shop.vyjayanthi.com/. The buzz surrounding the film is at an all-time-high. Advance ticket bookings have opened on BookMyShow, and many locations are already sold out, The demand for the re-release is strong and fans are eager to relive the magic of ‘Indra’, which captured their hearts twenty-two years ago!

‘Indra’ will play in theatres across Vizag, including:

– AVR Saptagiri 2K: Chittivalasa

– Cinepolis: Sreekanya Cineglitz, Madhurawada

– INOX: CMR Central, Gajuwaka

– INOX: CMR Central, Maddilapalem

– INOX: Varun Beach, Beach Road

– INOX: Vizag Chitralaya Mall

– Kameswari AC Laser 4K Projection Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Kinnera AC Laser 4K Projection 7.1 Ultrasound: Vizag

– Sree Rama Theatre 4K Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Sri Melody 4K Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Sukanya Complex: Vizag

Indra, starring Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre alongside Chiranjeevi, is generating significant excitement, and is expected to break box office records once again. In fact, additional shows are being added to accommodate the overwhelming response D

Directed by the acclaimed B Gopal, Indra is an action-packed thriller focusing on clan conflicts in a remote village, with Chiranjeevi delivering a standout performance as the righteous taxi driver, Indra.

Read also- 7 best Telugu romantic films that spark nostalgia!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.