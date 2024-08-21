Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to visit Atchutapuram on August 22, 2024, in the aftermath of the reactor explosion at the Escientia Pharma unit in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ). During his visit, he will meet with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident and will also check on those currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. Additionally, he will inspect the blast site and oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

In a proactive response, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to airlift those with severe injuries to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

Throughout the day, the Chief Minister was in constant communication with Anakapalli District Collector Vijay Krishnan, receiving updates on the situation. He also directed the Health Secretary to visit Atchutapuram immediately and urged the Collector to ensure that the injured receive top-tier medical treatment.

The death toll from the explosion at Escientia Pharma has tragically risen to 16, while those injured are over 50. It is possible that the death toll may increase further as more bodies are expected to be found beneath the debris. The accident, which occurred around 2:00 pm, resulted in the collapse of the building’s first-floor roof, trapping several workers beneath the rubble.

The explosion, which took place during a lunch break, was triggered by a reactor blast at the pharmaceutical hub in Atchutapuram SEZ. The blast blew up a wall that subsequently collapsed on several workers.

Vijay Krishnan reported that the severely injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Visakhapatnam, while others were admitted to the Anakapalli NTR District Hospital. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with initial suspicions pointing to an electrical issue.

As the rescue efforts continue, the focus remains on locating any remaining survivors and providing urgent medical care to the over 50 individuals who suffered severe injuries and burns in this tragic incident.

