Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government now focuses on the skill census in the State. Participating in the CII National Council meeting held in Vizag on 11 July, Chandrababu Naidu said, “The aim of the skill census is to provide job opportunities all over. Andhra Pradesh is a strategic region for the manufacturing sector and we will make Visakhapatnam a fintech hub.”

He further said there were many opportunities in the field of agro industries in the State which has a long coastline and infrastructure. There were wide opportunities in the fields of pharma, automobile and hardware, said the Chief Minister.

Later, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the representatives of AP MedTech Zone in Vizag. While appreciating it for making strides in the manufacture of medical devices, the Chief Minister promised all help to the zone from the government.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

