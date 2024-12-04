In preparation for his visit, VMRDA Commissioner Viswanathan has instructed officials to ensure cleanliness around the office premises. Engineering teams have already conducted inspections and implemented necessary changes.

While initial arrangements are underway, district officials have yet to receive final confirmation about Chandrababu Naidu visiting Visakhapatnam. The schedule is expected to be finalized on December 4.

State Cabinet Approvals Ahead of CM’s Visit

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, recently approved several key policies, including:

IT and Global Competitive Centres Policy 4.0 (2024-29): Focused on developing remote, hybrid, and coworking spaces, with incentives for developers meeting specified criteria.

AP Textile, Apparel, and Garments Policy

AP Maritime Policy

AP Tourism (Amendments) Policy

The Cabinet also gave the green light to invite tenders for stalled infrastructure projects in Amaravati, worth over ₹11,471 crore.