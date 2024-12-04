Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on December 5 and 6. During his two-day tour, the Chief Minister will attend the Deep Technology Conference 2024 at Novotel on December 6, organized by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation, with former Chief Secretary Thakkar serving as its chairman. Additionally, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office.
