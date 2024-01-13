As the festive season of Sankranthi approaches, the joy of spending quality time with family becomes paramount. One of the best ways to relish these moments is by revisiting timeless Telugu movies that not only entertain but also bring a sense of togetherness. This Sankranthi 2024, why not gather your loved ones for a cinematic journey with these heartwarming Telugu movies that are perfect for a family rewatch? This Sankranthi, let the warmth of family gatherings be complemented by the charm of timeless Telugu cinema. The selected movies promise to add a touch of nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt emotions to your festive celebrations.

Daddy (2001)

Directed by Suresh Krishna, “Daddy” is a classic family drama that revolves around the emotional bond between a father and his daughter. Featuring Chiranjeevi in a memorable role, this film is a perfect choice for a Sankranthi rewatch, offering a blend of emotions, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Bommarillu

A coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Bhaskar, “Bommarillu” explores the dynamics of family relationships and young love. With Siddharth and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles, the film’s relatable storyline makes it an ideal pick for a family movie night during Sankranthi.

Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

In this heartwarming family drama, the multi-starrer “Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu” showcases the nuances of sibling relationships and family values. Starring Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh, this film is a delightful watch that resonates with the spirit of Sankranthi. The film perfectly captures the nitty gritty of day-to-day life, making it extremely relatable.

Manam

“Manam” is a unique tale that beautifully blends elements of romance and fantasy across generations. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film features the iconic Akkineni family, making it a special treat for those looking to celebrate Sankranthi with a touch of nostalgia and magical storytelling.

Sankranthi

True to its name, this film directed by Muppalaneni Shiva is a perfect Sankranthi entertainer. Packed with family drama, festive celebrations, and heartfelt moments, “Sankranthi” makes for an apt choice for a family rewatch during the festive season.

Son of Sathyamurthy

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, “Son of Sathyamurthy” is a family-centric film that explores the importance of relationships and values. With stylish storytelling and a star-studded cast, this movie promises entertainment for the entire family during Sankranthi.

Most Eligible Bachelor

“Most Eligible Bachelor” is a 2021 Telugu romantic comedy film penned and directed by Bhaskar. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures, the movie features Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The musical score is crafted by Gopi Sundar, while Pradeesh Varma handles the cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh takes charge of editing duties.

