The death case of a five-year-old boy at SR Puram in Pendurthi Mandal, Visakhapatnam, has taken a turn when it came to light that he died after a fall in a swimming pool of a resort near his home. The body of the deceased, Teja, was found under a tree and the villagers suspected that he died of snakebite as he was seen foaming.

However, five days after the incident, the watchman of the resort reportedly talked to a villager over the phone and revealed that the boy indeed died after a fall in the pool. The watchman further said he did not disclose it out of fear.

Upon gaining knowledge of this, the villagers, including the parents, reached out to the Visakhapatnam Police and questioned whether the boy died by accidentally falling in the swimming pool or if somebody killed him and threw him into the pool. The police said they would investigate the case based on the post-mortem report.

Body washed ashore

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified person washed ashore near the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 13 June 2023. According to reports, the local fishermen found the body on the beach and informed the police. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

